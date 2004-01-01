Jurgen Klopp reveals decision on England job

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he will not take the England job after being named as one of the potential candidates to succeed Gareth Southgate.

The former Liverpool boss made the decision to end his Anfield career after nine years at the helm at the end of the 2023/24 season, admitting that he wanted some time away from the game. He lifted nine trophies while in charge of the Reds, notably winning both the Premier League and Champions League on Merseyside.

The German boss is set to be out of work next season, and has confirmed that he will not take the England job, despite being one of the favourite candidates to succeed Southgate. The former Three Lions boss resigned just days after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain and a new manager has not yet been named.

"Nothing at all. Job-wise, nothing at all," Klopp said at the International Coaches' Congress when asked if he was returning to the game. "No club, no country. Some people must not have heard that part.



