 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Jurgen Klopp slammed by fans of former club over Red Bull move

Fans of Bundesliga club Mainz unfurled banners criticising their former manager Jurgen Klopp during a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Source : 90min