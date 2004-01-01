Jurgen Klopp's 10 best signings as Liverpool manager - ranked

Michael Edwards might get plenty of credit for Liverpool's successful transfer business in recent years, but manager Jurgen Klopp still had to get the best out of his new recruits.
The Reds have became synonymous with successful deals in the market since the German took over, identifying supreme talent to fit into his all-action and demanding style of play.
Having inherited a squad featuring the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson, Klopp consistently added to his roster with smart recruitment that ultimately played a major role in their Champions League and Premier League successes of 2019 and 2020 respectively.
Here are Klopp's top ten signings at Liverpool, ranked...