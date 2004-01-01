 
Let's stop this nonsense - Trent Alexander-Arnold is an elite right-back, England must play him there

England must stop playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and instead just use him in his natural position, with Kyle Walker dropped in games they are expected to dominate.
Source : 90min