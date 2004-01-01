 
'Lifelong dream come true' - Jurgen Klopp reacts to first game as manager since Liverpool exit

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took charge of a team of Borussia Dortmund legends in a testimonial match on Saturday.
Source : 90min