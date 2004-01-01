 
Liverpool assistant 'under consideration' to take charge of top European club

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is "under consideration" to become the new permanent Ajax boss as he prepares to branch out on his own when Jurgen Klopp leaves Anfield.
Source : 90min