 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool CEO claims Jurgen Klopp leaving was 'seismic but right decision'

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has claimed Jurgen Klopp's decision to stand down as manager was a 'seismic decision', but also the 'right' one.
Source : 90min