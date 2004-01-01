Teams
Liverpool confirm signing of Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool have announced the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after paying his £60m release clause.
Liverpool have announced the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
