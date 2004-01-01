 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool handed huge fitness boost ahead of Aston Villa clash

Curtis Jones & Joel Matip were both back in Liverpool training on Wednesday ahead of the Aston Villa game.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was back in full training on Wednesday as he seeks to make his return to first-team action.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min