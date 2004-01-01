Liverpool keen on Palace defender Last Updated : 20-Jun-2025 by Gary Purvis

With Jarell Quansah looking likely to leave Anfield this summer, Liverpool also keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to replace him.

Quansah is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen and, after the two clubs recently agreed the transfer of Florian Wirtz, it is likely the Reds won't stand in the way of a move for the 22-year-old centre-back.

Last season, Palace wanted £65m to sell Guehi, with Newcastle failing in an attempt to sign the Eagles skipper.

His price to free-spending Liverpool is likely to be more this time.