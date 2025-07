Liverpool one step closer to Guehi deal Last Updated : 01-Jul-2025 by Footymad

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a £47m fee for Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old defender only has one year remaining on his contract and is apparently refusing to sign an extension at Selhurst Park.

With Jarell Quansah on his way to Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds are keen to replace him with what many believe is an upgrade.