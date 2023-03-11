Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League

Liverpool are on cloud nine following their 7-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend in the Premier League and they will take all the confidence from that into their match away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The early kick-off looks to be a very tough one for a Bournemouth side that is at the bottom of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp knows that his side still has a serious chance of getting back into the top four before the season is over as they are just three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Here is the team that he may pick to get the better of Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth (4-3-3)

Darwin Nunez was a top performer for Liverpool against Manchester United | Michael Regan/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - The Brazilian goalkeeper regularly affirms himself as one of the best in the world and Bournemouth will have their work cut out to get on the scoresheet.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - He was at his creative best last time out and the evidence has been building in recent weeks that he is returning to form along with many other teammates.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - He appears to have cemented his place as Virgil van Dijk's partner in central defence when they are both fit, holding off competition from Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool's return to form has largely coincided with Van Dijk's return from injury, even if he was still leaving a little to be desired before the injury.

LB: Andy Robertson - He was a real menace down the Manchester United right, especially when the game was tight in the first half.

CM: Harvey Elliott - He really rose to the occasion against Manchester United and had a superb game. He should get a chance to cement that place as his own here.

CM: Fabinho - Another player who recently had their best game of the season, Fabinho was immense against United and dictated play very effectively.

CM: Jordan Henderson - Showed himself again to be a real leader at Anfield, there is no reason to suggest he can't have another great game against Bournemouth.

RW: Mohamed Salah - He was visibly thrilled to be among the goals against United and he will feel that he can make up for lost time against Bournemouth.

ST: Cody Gakpo - The positioning for the forwards is likely to be very fluid, but Gakpo seemed to have his breakthrough game in a Liverpool shirt against United.

LW: Darwin Nunez - Much like Gakpo, Sunday felt like a huge moment for Nunez. The three forwards will be really confident at the Vitality Stadium.