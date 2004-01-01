 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League

Liverpool's predicted lineup against Union Saint-Gilloise for their Europa League clash on Thursday evening.

Liverpool's Europa League group stage campaign draws to a close on Thursday evening as they visit Union Saint-Gilloise.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min