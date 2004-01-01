 
Liverpool set to miss out to PSG on £20m centre-back signing

Paris Saint-Germain look to be closing on the £20m signing of Liverpool centre-back target Lucas Beraldo. The French champions also hope to complete a deal for in-demand Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo before January.

Paris Saint-Germain are close to finalising a deal worth around £20m for Liverpool target Lucas Beraldo, sources have told 90min.
Source : 90min