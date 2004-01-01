 
Liverpool star admits feeling 'more comfortable' under Arne Slot than Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that he feels "more comfortable" in Arne Slot’s tactical system than he did last season under former boss Jurgen Klopp.
Source : 90min