Liverpool star at risk of punishment for goal celebration

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah have both come under scrutiny for their goal celebrations against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Source : 90min
|
Other games - April 2025
12:34 - justme, 33 views 665 replies
|
Match Thread : Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
12:27 - Insidious, 28 views 219 replies
|
Liverpool Transfer Links
12:20 - teesred, 29 views 213 replies
|
What a difference a goal makes…
28-Apr-2025 - RedMagic, 7 views 14 replies
|
Welcome to LFC Arne Slot
28-Apr-2025 - miller0863, 27 views 238 replies