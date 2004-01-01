 
Liverpool target hails 'best coach in the world' Arne Slot

Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu has hailed Liverpool manager Arne Slot as the "best coach in the world" amid reports of a possible reunion with the Dutchman at Anfield.

Kokcu joined Feyenoord's academy in 2014 and blossomed into a star under Slot, who made the Turkish midfielder his captain before seeing him depart to Benfica for a fee of around €30m in 2023.

Slot moved on to Liverpool 12 months later and is believed to be keen to bolster in midfield, with numerous reports from Portugal naming Kokcu as a significant target, although a rumoured asking price of €80m has so far proven problematic.

Kokcu did not hide his admiration for Slot in a recent interview with TRT Spor, admitting he would not be the player he is today without the Dutchman.

"Arne Slot is like my father, he made me who I am," Kokcu said. "I think he is the best coach in the world. Tactically, in terms of communication...he is the best.


Source : 90min