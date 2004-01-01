Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Liverpool to make improved offer worth £45m for Romeo Lavia
Tweet
Liverpool are to make a second offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia which will be worth £45m to the recently-relegated Championship side.
Liverpool are ready to return with a second offer worth £45m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, 90min understands.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Southampton chief issues Lavia warning
29 Jul 18:10 - LFC Click, 231 views 2 replies
Liverpool linked with winger as rumour mill cranks up
28 Jul 17:21 - LFC Click, 265 views 0 replies
Money, Money, Money
28 Jul 12:30 - LFC Click, 194 views 0 replies
Latest footage of the Anfield Road expansion
27 Jul 21:00 - LFC Click, 453 views 10 replies
New bid for Lavia on the way
27 Jul 17:11 - LFC Click, 597 views 7 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards