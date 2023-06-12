 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool transfer rumours: Chiesa bid prepared; Maddison latest

Monday's Liverpool transfer rumours, with updates on Federico Chiesa, James Maddison, Caoimhin Kelleher & more.

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards