 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool transfer rumours: Thuram talks speed up; Carvalho long-term future revealed

Sunday's Liverpool transfer rumours, including stories on Khephren Thuram, Fabio Carvalho, Manu Kone and more.

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards