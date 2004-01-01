Liverpool transfer targets: Who the Reds are looking to sign this summer

A new dawn beckons on the red side of the Merseyside as Arne Slot takes on the unenviable task of continuing Jurgen Klopp's stellar work.
Klopp's Liverpool farewell was understandably prolonged, and while the German won't be forgotten in a hurry at Anfield, the Reds must move on now that Slot's in town.
Champions League-winning boss Klopp attempted to oversee a mini-rebuild last summer off the back of an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, but Liverpool's stuttering conclusion to a once incredibly promising season highlighted the work that still needs to be done on the recruitment front.
Slot and company are in for a busy summer as they seek to build upon the sturdy foundations left by the previous regime.