2019 was one of the greatest years in Liverpool's long and successful history.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds swept aside some of Europe's top clubs to win their sixth UEFA Champions League crown.

Here's the best goals Liverpool scored during that incredible European campaign.

5. Roberto Firmino vs PSG

The first game of the Reds' 2018/19 Champions League campaign proved to be a cracker, as Liverpool faced off against European heavyweights PSG.



After relinquishing a two goal lead, Liverpool were able to find a way to win at Anfield - as they usually do - through substitute Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian weaved past a player in the box before drilling the ball into the far bottom corner.

4. Mohamed Salah vs Napoli

With their Champions League fate on the line, Liverpool welcomed Napoli to Anfield in December for a winner-takes-all game.



In a tightly contested affair, one of the Reds' stars would prove to be the hero. Mohamed Salah drifted past two Napoli defenders on the right of the penalty and was then able to, rather miraculously, find the back of the net from the tightest of angles to see Liverpool through to the round of 16.

3. Divock Origi vs Tottenham

Every great cup run needs a surprise hero, and that's exactly what Divock Origi was for Liverpool in 2019.



The Belgian capped off a remarkable season in the Champions League with a beautifully taken goal in the final.

2. Divock Origi vs Barcelona

'Corner taken quickly...'



The most famous goal scored by Liverpool in recent times, and was a pretty great goal too.



Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick thinking from a corner kick allowed Origi to sweep home Liverpool's fourth goal against Barcelona to complete the most remarkable of Champions League comebacks.

1. Sadio Mane vs Bayern Munich

Not just the best goal scored by Liverpool during their 2018/19 Champions League campaign, but one of the best goals the club has ever scored in Europe - period.



The long ball over the top. The first touch. The quick turn past Manuel Neuer. The chipped finish.



An astonishingly brilliant goal from Sadio Mane.

Follow the Reds wherever they may go with Expedia® Live and book your travel to the game. Nothing beats being there.