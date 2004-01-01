Liverpool's current feelings on new Salah, Van Dijk contracts revealed

Seismic updates about the future of Liverpool's out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold suggest good news is on the way.
Source : 90min
|
March 25 International Bollix
21:45 - Kev0909, 8 views 17 replies
|
Slots Summer Squad Rebuild 2025/26
21:33 - Kev0909, 20 views 82 replies
|
Football News part deux
01:53 - justme, 23 views 204 replies
|
Wheres the 115 gone???
20-Mar-2025 - LFC-DPG, 6 views 7 replies
|
The Three Amigos
20-Mar-2025 - teesred, 31 views 633 replies