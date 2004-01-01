 
Liverpool's dream end to the summer transfer window

Liverpool's perfect end to the 2023 summer transfer window, with a look at current targets and potential sales.

The organised chaos era of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is over. They have instead chosen to embrace pure chaos.
