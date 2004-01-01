Man Utd handed Raphael Varane injury scare on eve of trip to Liverpool

Manchester United could be without defender Raphael Varane for Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

After a disappointing debut season for the Red Devils, Varane has re-established himself as one of Europe's finest defenders this campaign, forming a formidable centre-back partnership with summer signing Lisandro Martinez.

United travel to rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, but may have to play without one of their star men.

The Daily Mail report that Varane has complained of leg pain in recent days and so will undergo a late fitness test after breakfast on Sunday. A decision will then be made if he is fit enough to play.

Erik ten Hag has Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire waiting in reserve, though United are hopeful that Varane will play some part at Anfield.

Maguire and Lindelof started together during United's 3-1 FA Cup fifth round win at home to West Ham on Wednesday though have made 19 combined appearances in the Premier League all season - Varane and Martinez have featured 39 times by comparison.

United will move 11 points clear of fifth-placed Newcastle with a win on Sunday and cut the gap on neighbours Manchester City back to six points.

