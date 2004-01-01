Man Utd leading race for Bournemouth talisman - but may have to pay £70m

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is a sought-after forward but any deal for the 25-year-old will not be straightforward.
Source : 90min
|
Other games - April 2025
12:36 - Daffydd, 28 views 412 replies
|
Arne Slot said this in his press conference.
11:36 - Daffydd, 6 views 9 replies
|
Fingers crossed the Fulham result ends up being a blessing in disguise…
18-Apr-2025 - teesred, 16 views 28 replies
|
VVD Signs
18-Apr-2025 - Daffydd, 14 views 27 replies
|
Liverpool Transfer Links
18-Apr-2025 - Steveo, 24 views 147 replies