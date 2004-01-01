Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer

Mohamed Salah wrote his name in the Liverpool history books on Sunday, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

The Egyptian went into the clash with arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield needing two goals to overtake Robbie Fowler atop of the all-time charts and he did just that - bagging two as the Reds ran rampant.

Salah's brace was just two of the seven Liverpool scored on the day as they earned their biggest win over the Red Devils ever.

With the two goals, Salah took his Premier League tally for Liverpool to 129 in just 2005 appearances.

The forward has been one of the best players in England since joining Liverpool back in 2017, winning the Golden Boot award on three separate occasions and breaking the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season in 2018 by bagging 32 goals.

Liverpool Premier League all-time top goalscorers