Mohamed Salah reveals the similarities between the current Liverpool squad and the side that won the Premier League in 2019/20.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has drawn comparisons between the current Reds squad and the side that won the Premier League in spectacular fashion in 2019/20.
Mohamed Salah reveals similarities between current Liverpool squad and 2019/20 title winners
Mohamed Salah reveals the similarities between the current Liverpool squad and the side that won the Premier League in 2019/20.