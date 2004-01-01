 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Pep Lijnders urges Liverpool to 'cherish' Mohamed Salah

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes that Mohamed Salah should be 'cherished' for all that he brings to the team. Salah is the Reds' fifth-highest scorer of all time and was wanted by Al Ittihad over the summer.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes that Mohamed Salah should be 'cherished' for all that he brings to the team.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min