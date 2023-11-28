Reds keeping tabs on Luiz

Liverpool have made it clear that they would be interested in pursuing Douglas Luiz if he chooses to leave Aston Villa, but they have not received any encouragement that a move is on the cards.
However, Arsenal lead the race, with Man City close behind, despite Villa boss Unai Emery insisting he's going nowhere.
"He's playing very good. He’s improved a lot, his commitment is amazing," Emery said after Sunday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. "I am very happy with him and I want to keep him of course. I think he's happy with us.
"He's coming on with his national team. And his performance like today was amazing. I want him."