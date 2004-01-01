 
Report: Bundesliga star 'agrees to join Liverpool' amid Trent Alexander-Arnold uncertainty

Liverpool are reported to have been in "regular contact" with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in recent weeks as the club consider life after Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Source : 90min