Report: Jurgen Klopp agreed to take Red Bull job while Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp is alleged to have agreed his move to Red Bull as their new Head of Global Football as far back as 2022, at a time when he had almost two years left on his Liverpool contract.
Source : 90min