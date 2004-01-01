 
Ruben Amorim backed to succeed as next Liverpool manager by Premier League star

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Liverpool should the Reds opt to appoint him as Jurgen Klopp’s successor ahead of next season.
Source : 90min