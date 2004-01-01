Sadio Mane reveals conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo after leaving Liverpool

Sadio Mane has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo told him after leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer.

The Senegal star brought an end to a six-season stay at Anfield in 2022, sealing a move to the German champions ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

In an interview with BILD, Mane told the story of how he bumped into Ronaldo on holiday before the beginning of the season.

"I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed," Mane began.

"He congratulated me and told me, 'A great club! This is a great step for you!'"

At the time, Ronaldo was looking to engineer an exit from Manchester United, with Bayern Munich among the list of clubs he would have been open to joining, though a summer move away from Old Trafford failed to materialise.

"That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here," Mane said of Ronaldo's interest in joining Bayern.

"The recent performances in the Champions League prove that."

He added: "Bayern won the Champions League 6 times, the club is one of the biggest in the world.

"This is a well-known fact, the history of the club is attractive - that was the case for me when I decided to move to Munich. I don't see any team bigger than Bayern or that is unbeatable."