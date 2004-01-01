Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Sadio Mane’s Saudi Pro League wages compared to Al Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Tweet
How Sadio Mane's reported salary at Al Nassr compares to his new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as he nears a Bayern Munich exit
For years, Sadio Mane went by the nickname "Samba Alar" among some of his harsher critics.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Klopp reflects on Sundays win over Leicester
30 Jul 19:50 - LFC Click, 61 views 0 replies
Liverpool 4 Leicester 0 Watch the highlights
30 Jul 16:10 - LFC Click, 133 views 0 replies
How to watch every single game this season
30 Jul 14:16 - shminkyred, 124 views 0 replies
Liverpool v Leicester How to watch pre-season friendly online
30 Jul 10:41 - LFC Click, 841 views 22 replies
World Welterweight Title fight to Unify Champion
30 Jul 07:55 - fagin, 65 views 1 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards