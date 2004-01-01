Salah waxes lyrical about Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has finally signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool.
The Egyptian winger has been in incredible form this season and the thought of possibly losing him on a free transfer was unbearable for many fans.
"Of course I'm very excited - we have a great team now," he said. "Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.
"I have played eight years here, hopefully it's going to be 10. I'm enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here."