Salah speeds off in McLaren sports car after signing new deal Last Updated : 23-Apr-2025 by Gary Purvis

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is pure class, on and off the pitch.

After signing a new two-year deal with the club, rumoured to be worth £400k per week, the Egyptian King sped off in his £160k vermillion red McLaren 650S, carefully trying to avoid the hoardes of fans encircling his vehicle.

Salah's decision to stay at Liverpool is a huge relief for fans who had almost accepted that he would be heading to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

