Scott McTominay & Andrew Robertson lead charge to put Scotland in reach of history

Scotland are still alive at Euro 2024 after Wednesday night's 1-1 draw against Switzerland, knowing that victory in their third group game against Hungary should be enough to make the knockout stage.
Source : 90min