Slot reacts to Trent boos Last Updated : 12-May-2025 by Gary Purvis

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a substitute in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

It was always going to be a tense situation after the 'scouser in the team' announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

There were slight boos as he warmed up during the first half, but they got much louder when he came on for Conor Bradley in the second half.

Whether or not fans think the decision to leave was right or wrong, nobody should boo a Liverpool player who is representing the club on the field. It's disgraceful and has rightly drawn complaints from around football media.

Watch Arne Slot's reaction here...