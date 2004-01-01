Southampton suffer double injury blow, Liverpool 'best team in the country' - Russell Martin

Southampton manager Russell Martin provides update on two key players injured for the visit of Liverpool.
"Aaron [Ramsdale] has had an operation on his finger, he'll hopefully be back this side of Christmas," Martin said. "Janny B, we spoke really quickly after the game. He was really worried about his knee injury. Thankfully the injury is not as significant as we fear, hopefully a week or two before Aaron.
"They’ve been two of our best players all season. Of course it will affect the team and how it looks but others need to step in and take their opportunity."