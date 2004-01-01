Steven Gerrard reveals secret behind Mohamed Salah's Liverpool success with emotional contract plea

Steven Gerrard has urged Mohamed Salah to commit his future to Liverpool and continue to break more Anfield records.
Salah is approaching the final six months of his current contract and sparked concern earlier this season when he described the 2024/25 campaign as his "last" at the club.
There is significant interest in Salah's services from the Saudi Pro League, where director Michael Emenalo recently discussed his plans for the Egyptian, but Gerrard has urged Salah to put pen to paper on an extension.
"I am not surprised [by Salah's longevity] because I think he is obsessed with the game and I think you can see the body shape, the routines you can see, I obviously follow his social media and I always talk to people [about him]," Gerrard told The Redmen TV.
"I always pick John [Achterberg, Al-Ettifaq goalkeeping coach and former Liverpool coach]'s brain on a daily basis and he says [Salah] was really obsessed to be the best. He wants to break records and he wants to be remembered as the best, so I am not surprised in terms of how he approaches his profession.
"I think he is going to be one of these players that we will all appreciate even more when the day eventually comes that he moves on.
"I still think we'll get a couple of years out of Mo Salah, he will deliver for many more years because of his shape, his professionalism, so I hope he stays. I hope we get more out of him and I am not surprised because the ones who are obsessed with the profession [succeed]."
Source : 90min