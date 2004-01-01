 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Steven Gerrard turns down move to Saudi Arabia

Former Aston Villa and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he turned down the opportunity to manage Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed he has turned down the opportunity to manage Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards