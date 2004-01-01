 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

The craziest Jurgen Klopp statistics from his spell at Liverpool

The craziest and most impressive Jurgen Klopp statistics from his wonderful spell as Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp's recent announcement shocked football fans across the world.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min