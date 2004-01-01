 
Thiago makes decision on lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara decides against taking up a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old will stay at Anfield to fight for his place under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has rejected the offer of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Source : 90min

