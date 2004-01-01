Toni Kroos offers suggestion to Jurgen Klopp over next job after Liverpool

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted he hopes to see Jurgen Klopp take charge of the Germany national team if he ever returns to management in the future.
Klopp will step down from his role as Liverpool boss this summer and has already confirmed he plans to take at least a year out of action, having previously confessed that he could not guarantee returning to management at all.
In terms of potential landing spots for Klopp, Real Madrid have long been touted as suitors, but Kroos has admitted his desire to see Germany swoop in and finally get a deal over the line.
"Congratulations to whoever is able to sign Klopp now," he told his Einfach mal Luppen podcast.
"You didn't get the feeling that he seemed tired now. You didn't realise that. A lot of people suggested [leaving] to him last year when they were going through a difficult time. Maybe a lot of people expected him to leave then. But he made a master move and said: 'I'll fix it again and then I'll stop'.
"What can you say about Kloppo? Although he has been working abroad for years, surveys would say that he is, by far, the most popular coach in Germany and I think the same can now be said in England. That means something. The recognition he got there is not even enough to describe what he did there.
"For all Liverpool and football fans, Jurgen Klopp is synonymous with a certain loyalty, especially with his dedication, love for the club and success. Now he is a legend in Germany, a legend in Liverpool and in England.
"He deserves to make this decision [on his next move] alone. He is a very intelligent man who recognises the moments. If he believes that now is the time [to retire], then simply a tip of the hat to him.
"But as German football fans, we can only hope that, at some point, we can convince him to play any role in Germany. This is what we have been looking forward to for many, many years."