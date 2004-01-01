Trent Alexander-Arnold explains why Liverpool lost at Bournemouth

Trent Alexander-Arnold has attempted to explain why Liverpool were surprisingly beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Riding high after demolishing rivals Manchester United 7-0 last week, the Reds came crashing back down to Earth with a 1-0 defeat to the Cherries, who moved off the foot of the Premier League table with three hard-earned points.

Liverpool fell behind to a first-half strike from Philip Billing in which several defenders essentially gave up trying to prevent the goal, while Mohamed Salah blasted a second-half penalty wide to condemn them to a loss on the south coast.

Speaking to Liverpool's club channels post-match, Alexander-Arnold tried to make sense of the result and the performance.

When asked to pinpoint when things started to go wrong for the visitors, he replied: "I think it was quite early on, to be honest.

"We created chances, we had our chances to score [and] we never, obviously we had the goal disallowed. But we started on a bright foot and I think they just sucked the life out of the game and it was difficult for us to build momentum. They slowed the game down and executed their game plan and then go and score the goal.

"But it’s one of those - it was very avoidable, the goal, and it’s disappointing looking back on it."

Alexander-Arnold spoke of his desire for Liverpool to bounce back in their midweek trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League, with the Reds seeking to overturn a three-goal deficit in their last 16 tie.

He added: "I think there’s only one more game before the internationals and it’s a huge one for us, it’s one that we need to go and do something special, so all our focus is solely on that Real Madrid game now and it means that we can put everything into that game knowing that we’ve got days afterwards to recover.

"So, it’s about throwing the kitchen sink at it and going all out and I think that’s what we’re going to do - it’s important to do that. Then we’ll get ready for an important run-in."