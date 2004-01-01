 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Virgil van Dijk lashes out at 'the English referee' over disallowed Netherlands goal

Virgil van Dijk hit out at the familiar officiating of referee Anthony Taylor and VAR Stuart Attwell following the Netherlands' controversial 0-0 draw with France at Euro 2024.
Source : 90min