Virgil van Dijk's record-breaking Liverpool salary revealed

Liverpool finally confirmed Virgil van Dijk's new contract just a week after committing Mohamed Salah to fresh terms.
Source : 90min
|
Other games - April 2025
00:08 - redebreck, 28 views 411 replies
|
Fingers crossed the Fulham result ends up being a blessing in disguise…
18-Apr-2025 - teesred, 16 views 28 replies
|
Arne Slot said this in his press conference.
18-Apr-2025 - RedMagic, 6 views 8 replies
|
VVD Signs
18-Apr-2025 - Daffydd, 14 views 27 replies
|
Liverpool Transfer Links
18-Apr-2025 - Steveo, 24 views 147 replies