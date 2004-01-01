 
Wataru Endo reveals Moises Caicedo role in Liverpool transfer

Wataru Endo reveals how Moises Caicedo's failed Liverpool transfer helped facilitate a quick move of his own. The 30-year-old joined the club from VfB Stuttgart in a deal thought to be worth £16m.

Wataru Endo has admitted that his Liverpool move came about after Moises Caicedo turned down the Reds in order to join Chelsea.
