 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

West Ham star reveals what Jurgen Klopp said in Mohamed Salah spat

Michail Antonio reveals what his West Ham teammates heard of Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah's touchline spat in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool
Source : 90min